Mexico-US NAFTA agreement in “final details”, Trump economic advisor says

White House Council of Economic Advisors Chairman Kevin Hassett said on Monday that negotiators from the U.S. and Mexico are “very, very close” to a deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“The team has been working overtime, late nights, going through what I would almost characterize as the final details,” he told “Mornings with Maria.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that a deal with Mexico is “coming along nicely.” Reportedly, the most difficult issue to tackle has been the automotive industry, as the U.S. looks to maintain production in the U.S. without lowering wages to compete with Mexico’s cheap labor.

Mexico is the United States’ third-largest trading partner, after China and Canada.

“You should stay tuned because right now it’s closer than it’s been since I’ve been here,” Hassett said.

Trump’s chief economist added that a deal reached with Mexico would be good news for Canada.

“I think the hope is the Mexican deal becomes a model for what Canada accepts with us as well,” he said.