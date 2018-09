Mexico: Veracruz governor sentenced to nine years for corruption

Javier Duarte, the former governor of Veracruz, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal association and money laundering on Wednesday.

Duarte was accused of embezzling millions in state money, which he used to buy a string of artworks and luxury properties, the Guardian reports. During his 2010-2016 administration, the Gulf coast region of Veracruz became one of Mexico’s most dangerous places for both civilians and particularly journalists, and the violence continues to devastate the region.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 58,890 pesos. Authorities have seized properties and cash worth around $120m, but Duarte will not have to pay any damages and could freed in as little as three years.

Duarte has a reputation of being “the worst governor in history” as, during his administration, thousands of people disappeared, hundreds of bodies were found buried in a series of clandestine mass graves, and at least 17 journalists were murdered.

His administration was also colluded with drug cartels and organized crime. Duarte was linked to some of the most infamous cases of violence not only in the state but in the country. He was said to have ordered the killing of a journalist to had fled to Mexico City after receiving death threats from Duarte’s administration. His murder at a middle-class, central neighborhood of the capital rocked both the media and the population.

Duarte’s relatively light prison sentenced prompted anger in Veracruz.

Noé Zavaleta, Veracruz correspondent for the newsweekly Proceso, said: “Once again the justice system is mocking society. Behind all this money laundering and illicit enrichment are dismantled hospitals in Veracruz, unpaid scholarships, pensioners who died because they couldn’t pay for their medicines, the 3,600 disappeared persons because we lived in a state of anarchy.”

Mexico City lawyer Luis Pérez de Acha, said that “Duarte got off easily, without doubt. In terms of prison and his wealth? Very easily.”

Duarte was detained in Guatemala in April 2017 and extradited to Mexico, after he had become a fugitive when charges were filed against him.

Duarte is part of the group that outgoing president Enrique Peña Nieto once hailed as a new wave of young governors, who would modernize Mexico and renew the Institution Revolutionary party (PRI).