Mexico will purchase missiles from United States

Mexico is looking to buy Evolved Seasparrow missiles for Mexico’s Navy, and the U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale, which would cover six tactical missiles and two telemetry missiles for an estimated cost of $41 million. It would be the first buy of its kind for Mexico.

The Latin American country announced that its intention is to equip the weapons on Mexico’s new Sigma 10514-class frigate.

“The systems will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lanes. The proposed sale of these systems and support services will increase the Mexican Navy’s maritime partnership potential and align its capabilities with existing regional navies,” a statement from the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency read.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner. The sale of these shipboard systems to Mexico will significantly increase and strengthen Mexico’s maritime capabilities”

The sale must pass through the Senate, at which point negotiations can begin.