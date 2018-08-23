Mexico’s economy minister pushing for NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Mexico’s economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said on Thursday that he was pushing for a quick deal with U.S. officials in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, (NAFTA), with new rules for the auto industry remaining the main point of contention between the two countries.
“The idea is to do our best to finish this agreement as soon as possible,” Guajardo told reporters before entering the latest NAFTA talks at the offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer in Washington, Reuters reports.
“It’s better to have a good agreement than a fast [agreement].”
The Trump administration wants to reduce its trade deficit and being back jobs within the automotive industry back to the United States, and is working on a solution with the Mexican government. Mexico’s low wages make for a very attractive place to open factories for car manufacturers.
Canada is currently waiting on a U.S.-Mexico agreement to reach a conclusion in order to rejoin NAFTA talks.
Guajardo has been increasingly optimistic about a new deal being reached soon as both countries will see changes in their legislative branches. The United States wishes to reach an agreement that the current Congress can sign before the November midterms, and Mexico wants to sign a new deal before the change in administration on December 1.
Ministro de economía de México quiere acuerdo del TLC lo antes posible
El ministro de Economía de México, Ildefonso Guajardo, dijo el jueves que estaba presionando por un acuerdo rápido con funcionarios estadounidenses en la renegociación del Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TLCAN), con nuevas reglas para la industria automotriz siendo el principal punto de discordia entre los dos países.
“La idea es hacer nuestro mejor esfuerzo para terminar este acuerdo lo más pronto posible”, dijo Guajardo a la prensa antes de ingresar a las últimas conversaciones del TLCAN en las oficinas del Representante de Comercio de Estados Unidos Robert Lightizer en Washington, informa Reuters.
“Es mejor tener un buen acuerdo que un [acuerdo] rápido”.
La administración de Trump quiere reducir su déficit comercial y volver a tener empleos en la industria automotriz de regreso a los Estados Unidos, y está trabajando en una solución con el gobierno mexicano. Los bajos salarios de México lo vuelven un lugar muy atractivo para abrir fábricas de automóviles.
Actualmente, Canadá espera a que el acuerdo entre los EE. UU. y México llegue a una conclusión con el fin de reincorporarse a las conversaciones del TLCAN.
Guajardo ha sido cada vez más optimista de que un nuevo acuerdo se alcance pronto, ya que ambos países verán cambios en sus ramas legislativas. Estados Unidos desea llegar a un acuerdo que el Congreso actual pueda firmar antes de las elecciones en noviembre, y México quiere firmar un nuevo acuerdo antes del cambio de administración el 1 de diciembre.