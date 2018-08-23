Mexico’s economy minister pushing for NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Mexico’s economy minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said on Thursday that he was pushing for a quick deal with U.S. officials in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, (NAFTA), with new rules for the auto industry remaining the main point of contention between the two countries.

“The idea is to do our best to finish this agreement as soon as possible,” Guajardo told reporters before entering the latest NAFTA talks at the offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer in Washington, Reuters reports.

“It’s better to have a good agreement than a fast [agreement].”

The Trump administration wants to reduce its trade deficit and being back jobs within the automotive industry back to the United States, and is working on a solution with the Mexican government. Mexico’s low wages make for a very attractive place to open factories for car manufacturers.

Canada is currently waiting on a U.S.-Mexico agreement to reach a conclusion in order to rejoin NAFTA talks.

Guajardo has been increasingly optimistic about a new deal being reached soon as both countries will see changes in their legislative branches. The United States wishes to reach an agreement that the current Congress can sign before the November midterms, and Mexico wants to sign a new deal before the change in administration on December 1.