Mexico’s Election Aftermath: The establishment’s three parties face worst defeat in decades

The past July 1st election was Mexico’s most important to date. It saw the biggest public participation in history, with around 70% of the electorate casting their ballots. It also marked the first time a leftist candidate won the highest office in Mexico and gained control of Congress and the Senate.

For the three parties that long held control of the country and its 31 states and Federal District –Mexico City–, it meant a shake-up like they hadn’t seen before. Centrist party PRI, conservative party PAN, and leftist party PRD all lost to the president-elect’s newly-found leftist party MORENA, which captured most of the progressive vote and a good part of the moderate vote who was displeased with the right-left coalition led by PAN’s candidate Ricardo Anaya.

The three parties got their worst result ever in a presidential election since 1994. And they lost a combined 21 million votes in comparison to 2012.

López Obrador’s bet to run for a third time in office with a different party, of which he is a founder, proved to be a gamble that paid off wondrously as he captured more than half of the total vote and gained control of both houses.

AMLO, as he is often named, led his party to a historic win that will seat 310 congressmen of his coalition. In comparison, PRI will have 45, PAN will have 83, and PRD will have only 21.

Despite being seen as the biggest loser in the past election, PAN was not the most affected political party. In fact, it only lost control of one state, losing Veracruz to AMLO’s MORENA candidate.

Its political fracture, however, is seen as the most evident. Presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya finished second place despite forming a coalition with left-wing party PRD in order to prevent a López Obrador win. By forming an alliance with a leftist party, it compromised the party’s agenda and ousted long-time members such as Margarita Zavala, a former first lady and independent candidate who was seen as the more deserving choice for the nomination.

However, the past result in the election was a clear repudiation of the party in power, PRI, and Mexico’s outgoing president Enrique Peña Nieto. PRI finished third place, six years after winning the presidential election and a majority in both Congress and the Senate. Its candidate, José Antonio Meade, was seen as a capable yet uncharismatic character who was unable to escape the shadow of the administration’s corruption scandals and spiral of violence that have engulfed the country.

PRI lost two states, Jalisco and Yucatán, and will stop governing over almost 10 million Mexicans.

PRD was by far the party that performed the worst in this year’s election. Not only did they fail to postulate a candidate of their own, since PAN’s Ricardo Anaya was the coalition candidate, but they also lost their standing as Mexico’s most prominent progressive party after alienating López Obrador.

PRD lost three out of the four states that it governed and saw its long-standing control of Mexico City move to MORENA control as it lost races for the mayor’s office and many of the city’s districts.

The three parties now face a crisis: they will have to adapt to a new political landscape that will move the country to the left and grapple with less funds for their next political campaigns. In fact, the situation is so dire for PRD that it could lose its affiliation to the National Electoral Institute, since it failed to capture 5% of the electoral vote required to maintain said affiliation.