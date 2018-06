Mexico’s historic win over Germany overshadowed by fans’ actions

On Sunday, Mexico’s national team beat Germany 1-0, scoring a historic win for the country. The team was disciplined, organized and displayed outbursts of talented football, but they were particularly hard-working, as every commentator and fan pointed out. Every player put themselves on the line and displayed a national pride perhaps best epitomized by formard “Chicharito” Hernandez’s tears before and after the game. It was truly an emotional game.

In the three days since, however, there has been a number of viral videos on social media that have cast a dark cloud over the national team’s result. A video was widely shared on Sunday that depicted fans burning a German flag after the game. Some posts put the video side to side with that of a German family taking the German flag down and raising the Mexican flag instead, in a comparison that needed no explanation.

A video of a Mexican man laying on top of a German flag was also widely criticized on Facebook. The man put down the German flag on the sidewalk of a Moscow street and lay on top on it while simulating sex. Both videos have elicited the sharing of images from Mexican fans apologizing for their nationals’ behavior.

The current political divide less than two weeks prior to the Mexican presidential elections has also proved to be a source of violence among Mexicans and has even extended to some Russians. In one of the first signs of political support or rejection against a candidate in Russia 2018, a group of friends appeared in a photo in Moscow displaying the Mexican flag with the words, “if AMLO (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) wins, I’m staying here.” It was later revealed that the son of former Mexican president Felipe Calderón was one of the men in the picture. Some were quick to point out the irony of condemning a socialist leader by saying they would stay in the country most famous for exporting communism.

But perhaps the most alarming videos on the wake of Mexico’s first match in the World Cup have been two videos which have put on display the borderline hatred that this election cycle has brought unto the country and which Mexico’s win over Germany could only subside temporarily.

A video widely shared over the weekend showed two angry Mexican men verbally assaulting another Mexican man after he was spotted wearing an AMLO costume. The two men demanded he take it off and questioned his reasoning for doing so. The man being confronted responded in a calm manner but the other two escalated the argument shouting that he shouldn’t have brought that to the World Cup. The two men, apparently inebriated, then hugged the other man but continued their verbal assault.

And finally, on Tuesday, a video of a Russian man in a wheelchair being thrown off it by a Mexican man was shared and highly condemned on Facebook and Twitter. The Russian man was alongside his caretaker and another Mexican man carrying an AMLO mask. The Russian man in the wheelchair was apparently going to try on the mask, when a second Mexican man approached the wheelchair and flipped it over, knocking down the Russian man and throwing a slur at him. He was quickly helped up by his caretaker, who then confronted the Mexican man while he got away dancing.

A large number of Mexican tourists have landed in Russia to support the Mexican team in their World Cup journey. Mexico’s next game is against South Korea on Saturday.