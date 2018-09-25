Mexico’s interim coach Ricardo Ferretti won’t transition to permanent coach

Mexican soccer club Tigres coach, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, will not be allowed to coach the Mexican national team on a permanent basis, as announced by Ferretti himself in a Monday interview.
ESPN reports that Tigres bosses won’t allow for the legendary coach to transition into a permanent position at the head of the Mexican national team.
“[Tigres president] Miguel Garza and Mr. Zambrano [owner of CEMEX] told me: ¡You’re not leaving, we want you to complete the three years we signed you for,’” said Ferretti in an interview with Fox Sports Mexico. “That’s how it was.”
The Mexican soccer federation continues to look for a replacement to Juan Carlos Osorio, who was relieved from his duties following the elimination at the World Cup against Brazil.
The Mexican federation’s president Yon de Luisa said on Friday that they had interviewed 15 potential head coaches in person outside of Mexico and nine over the phone, but that they were also interested in Ferretti becoming the permanent coach.
However, the64-year-old said that the federation hadn’t visited Monterrey to try to convince Tigres to release him, and that even if they paid his release clause, the club still may not accept.
De Luisa added that “it’s always a luxury to have people like Ricardo in the national team ranks and that has allowed us to continue with the process of evaluating and choosing.”
“We are enormously grateful to Ricardo Ferretti and Tigres for having lent us him,” De Luisa said.
Entrenador interino de México Ricardo Ferretti no hará la transición a entrenador permanente
El entrenador del club mexicano de fútbol Tigres, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, no podrá entrenar al equipo nacional mexicano de forma permanente, como lo anunció el propio Ferretti en una entrevista el lunes.
ESPN informa que los jefes de Tigres no permitirán que el legendario entrenador haga la transición a un puesto permanente al frente del equipo nacional mexicano.
“[El presidente de Tigres] Miguel Garza y el Sr. Zambrano [propietario de CEMEX] me dijeron: ‘No te vas a ir, queremos que completes los tres años que te firmamos'”, dijo Ferretti en una entrevista con Fox Sports México. “Así es como fue”.
La Federación Mexicana de Fútbol continúa buscando un reemplazo para Juan Carlos Osorio, quien fue relevado de sus obligaciones luego de la eliminación en la Copa del Mundo contra Brasil.
El presidente de la federación mexicana, Yon de Luisa, dijo el viernes que habían entrevistado a 15 potenciales entrenadores en persona fuera de México y nueve por teléfono, pero que también estaban interesados en que Ferretti se convirtiera en el entrenador permanente.
Sin embargo, el entrenador de 64 años dijo que la federación no había visitado Monterrey para tratar de convencer a Tigres para que lo liberara, y que incluso si pagaban su cláusula de liberación, el club podría no aceptar.
De Luisa agregó que “siempre es un lujo tener personas como Ricardo en el equipo nacional y eso nos ha permitido continuar con el proceso de evaluación y elección”.
“Estamos enormemente agradecidos con Ricardo Ferretti y Tigres por habérnoslo prestado”, dijo De Luisa.