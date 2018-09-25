Mexico’s interim coach Ricardo Ferretti won’t transition to permanent coach

Mexican soccer club Tigres coach, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, will not be allowed to coach the Mexican national team on a permanent basis, as announced by Ferretti himself in a Monday interview.

ESPN reports that Tigres bosses won’t allow for the legendary coach to transition into a permanent position at the head of the Mexican national team.

“[Tigres president] Miguel Garza and Mr. Zambrano [owner of CEMEX] told me: ¡You’re not leaving, we want you to complete the three years we signed you for,’” said Ferretti in an interview with Fox Sports Mexico. “That’s how it was.”

The Mexican soccer federation continues to look for a replacement to Juan Carlos Osorio, who was relieved from his duties following the elimination at the World Cup against Brazil.

The Mexican federation’s president Yon de Luisa said on Friday that they had interviewed 15 potential head coaches in person outside of Mexico and nine over the phone, but that they were also interested in Ferretti becoming the permanent coach.

However, the64-year-old said that the federation hadn’t visited Monterrey to try to convince Tigres to release him, and that even if they paid his release clause, the club still may not accept.

De Luisa added that “it’s always a luxury to have people like Ricardo in the national team ranks and that has allowed us to continue with the process of evaluating and choosing.”

“We are enormously grateful to Ricardo Ferretti and Tigres for having lent us him,” De Luisa said.