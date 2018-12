Mexico’s Lopez Obrador forms truth commission on missing students

Mexico’s new president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador signed his first decree creating a truth commission to investigate the kidnapping of 43 students in an apparent massacre in September 2014.

Lopez Obrador made the announcement during a press conference on Monday, two days after being sworn in as president, fulfilling a campaign promise.

The students were rural teachers in training in a college in Ayotnizapa, who disappeared after police intercepted them in the town of Iguala while on their way to a protest.

Three were shot and killed by police in Iguala, while the others escaped in two buses. Both vehicles were later stopped by police. One was let go, but the others have not been seen or heard from since.

The incident remains the most aggravating unsolved crime during the tenure of Enrique Peña Nieto, who governed the country from 2012 up until last Friday.

“The whole government is going to help with this plan and I can assure you that there will be no impunity either in this sad and painful case or in any other,” Lopez Obrador told reporters, after posing with the parents of the missing young students.

“I hope that we will soon know the truth. That there’s justice and an example is set so never again human rights are violated in our country, so that no other Mexican suffers the disappearance of their children.”