Mexico’s new president wants to root out corruption, but leaves room for doubt

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a Mexican leftist politician who lost the presidential bid two times in a row, broke with his long-time party PRD, founded his own political party and then won in a landslide on his third presidential bid, will take office on Saturday, December 1. He is poised to become the most left-wing president Mexico has had since the 1930s.

Many Mexicans have high expectations for the new president. A recent poll by Mexican newspaper El Financiero indicated López Obrador has a 66 percent approval rating, while outgoing President Enrique Peña Nieto has only 26 percent.

“His supporters are looking for him to be the president of a new era in Mexico. He will also face the challenge of having to deliver quick wind for supporters who are incredibly anxious and eager of what his presidency might be,” said Jason Marczak, director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, to NBC News.

López Obrador has been equally compared to Donald Trump for claiming to operate his presidency on a nationalist agenda, as he has been to Bernie Sanders for his ambitious socialist policies. He has been associated with troublesome figures on the Latin American left, such as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who will be attending his inauguration despite criticism, and he has been linked to powerful businessmen who might end up in his cabinet, despite Obrador’s repeated calls against the “elite in power”.

Many of his appointments thus far have been highly regarded as going to the right people, while others have proved to be deeply problematic, such as his appointment to the head of the Fondo de Cultura Económica. His parliamentary majority had to introduce a bill to change the law in order to allow for his nominee, Spanish author Paco Ignacio Taibo II, to occupy a position reserved only for a Mexican national.

Taibo II expressed satisfaction for the bill introduced using sexist language, which then leaked to the press, and made for an already questionable decision to be outright indefensible, forcing Obrador’s party to withdraw the bill.

Contradictions seem to abound in his agenda, even as some of his proposals do seem to give Mexicans genuine hope. He campaigned against the new Mexico City airport over environmental concerns while advocating for a train through the jungle in the Mexican southeast. He criticized former Mexican presidents Peña Nieto and Calderón for their use of military force to combat drug cartels, but his party has said they will keep soldiers on the streets.

So while some are excited for what Obrador calls the “fourth great era in Mexican history”, others worry that by talking in such a grandiose way, expectations might be too high.