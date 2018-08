Mexico’s president-elect promises new approach to violence at forum in Ciudad Juárez

Mexico’s president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke at a “pacification and reconciliation” forum in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, where he promised a new approach to Mexico’s spiraling violence.

2017 was the most violent year on record in Mexico, and 2018 is expected to be even worse. The last two administrations’ strategy of bringing in the military to try to outmaneuver criminal groups has seen little success.

López Obrador and members of his proposed security cabinet held the first of a planned series of meetings in Ciudad Juárez, a city famous for its high levels of criminality related to the drug cartels war in controlling the U.S.-Mexico border.

One of his most controversial proposals is amnesty for people who commit non-violent crimes related to drugs. López Obrador said people must forgive without forgetting.

The forum was held at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez, near the international bridge with El Paso, Texas. It was the first of various scheduled talks to discuss violence and present his security cabinet.