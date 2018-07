Mexico’s President-elect would seek a decriminalization of marijuana

Mexico’s President-elect, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, would push for criminal drug law reforms, according to information published on several media outlets.

The idea’s main supporter is his would-be Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, who is considering decriminalizing recreational cannabis use and regulating the country’s illegal opium trade.

González Cordero, a former Supreme Court judge, said that it doesn’t make sense to continue enforcing drug prohibition when several U.S. states and Canada have chosen to legalize marijuana.

“What are we thinking?,” asked rhetorically Sánchez Cordero in an interview with W Radio. “Tell me. Killing ourselves. Really, keep on killing when… North America is decriminalizing?”

Mexico is still suffering the consequences of an all-out war against drug cartels, which started in 2006 when conservative president Felipe Calderón used military forces to fight drug gangs.

López Obrador’s administration, which will start on December 1 as Mexican law states, is looking for alternatives to this drug war, and has considered amnesty for farmers and small marijuana producers as part of a plan to pacify the country.

The new government will be the first leftist administration in Mexico’s history. The expectations are particularly high as López Obrador’s party and allies will also have a majority in both Congress and the Senate.