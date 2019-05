Michael Avenatti indicted for stealing money from Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti, former lawyer of adult film star Stormy Daniels and Trump critic, was indicted by federal prosecutors on Wednesday for stealing money from Daniels and extorting Nike.

Reuters reports that prosecutors in Manhattan accused Avenatti of stealing about $300,000 from Daniels, the client who made him famous, to pay for an extravagant lifestyle, including a Ferrari automobile, after helping her secure a book contract.

Meanwhile, the Nike indictment says that Avenatti tried to extort more than $20 million from the athletic wear company by threatening to expose what he called its improper payments to recruits for college basketball teams it sponsored.

Avenatti also faces dozens of charges in southern California.

If convicted pon all charges, Avenatti could face more than 400 years in prison, but is likely to face a lesser punishment.

Avenatti maintains his innocence and said the earlier prosecutions were politically motivated for representing Daniels and criticizing Trump.

Avenatti wrote on Twitter after the indictments were announced: “I look forward to a jury hearing all of the evidence and passing judgment on my conduct. At no time was any money misappropriated or mishandled. I will be fully exonerated once the relevant emails, contracts, text messages, and documents are presented.”