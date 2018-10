Michael Bloomberg, through foundation, gives St. Louis $2.5 million to fight climate change

The City of St. Louis received a $2.5 million in technical support from Bloomberg Philanthropies destined towards efforts to cut carbon pollution from its buildings.

The money comes as part of a program that works with cities on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which St. Louis was selected to participate in. The Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge will largely focus on helping the city lower carbon emissions produced by buildings, which contribute nearly 80 percent of the city’s carbon pollution, the St. Louis Public Radio reports.

Kelly Shultz, who leads the sustainable cities program at Bloomberg Philanthropies said that St. Louis is “one of the first Midwest cities to pass a benchmarking ordinance to improve energy efficiency and we saw great opportunity to build off of that.”

Part of the resources will go towards hiring someone to interpret the energy data reported by large building owners.

“That will probably involve reaching out to some of the worst-performing buildings in the city and ensuring that they’re plugged into the right financing and opportunities to actually reduce energy,” Shultz added.

The money, based on a two-year program, will also promote solar energy and electric vehicle use in the city.