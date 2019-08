Michael Brown’s father calls for St. Louis prosecutor to reopen investigation into son’s killing

The father of Michael Brown, a black teenager killed in Ferguson by a white police officer five years ago, sparking massive protests, is calling for St. Louis prosecutors to reopen the investigation in to his son’s death.

The Associated Press reports that, on Friday, Michael Brown Sr. said at a press conference that he is asking the St. Louis County’s first black prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell, to reopen the case. His press conference marked the fifth anniversary of his son’s death.

Brown said: “Justice has not been served. My son deserved to live a full life. But a coward with a badge… chose not to value his life. My son was murdered in cold blood, with no remorse and no medical treatment.”

The Hill reports that a grand jury chose not to indict the officer, Darren Wilson, on charges of murder. The Justice Department, under former President Barack Obama, also decline to prosecute the officer, declaring that he had likely acted in self-defense.

Bell has previously directed his office to investigate past convictions and possibly overturn them if the public lacks confidence in the integrity of the judgments.

Bell said earlier this year: “The obligation of every prosecutor is to pursue justice, an obligation that cannot be met if the public lacks confidence in the integrity of criminal convictions.”