Michael Cohen, former Trump lawyer, arrives at prison

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, attacked the president one last time before arriving at a U.S. federal prison on Monday to begin serving a three-year sentence. Cohen denounced Trump’s “xenophobia, injustice and lies.”
Reuters reports that Cohen reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 110 km northwest of New York City to serve his sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump and for lying to Congress.
Before being driven to the prison, Cohen made brief remarks to reporters gathered on the sidewalk outside his Manhattan apartment building.
Cohen said: “I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country. There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.”
Cohen is expected to stay at the prison’s minimum security camp.
Michael Cohen, ex abogado de Trump, llega a prisión
Michael Cohen, el ex abogado personal de Donald Trump, atacó al presidente una última vez antes de llegar a una prisión federal de los EE. UU. El lunes para comenzar a cumplir una condena de tres años. Cohen denunció la “xenofobia, injusticia y mentiras” de Trump.
Reuters informa que Cohen informó a la Institución correccional federal en Otisville, Nueva York, a unos 110 kilómetros al noroeste de la ciudad de Nueva York para cumplir su sentencia por organizar pagos ocultos a dos mujeres que dijeron haber tenido encuentros sexuales con Trump y mentir al Congreso.
Antes de ser conducido a la prisión, Cohen hizo breves comentarios a los reporteros reunidos en la acera fuera de su edificio de apartamentos en Manhattan.
Cohen dijo: “Espero que cuando me reúna con mi familia y amigos, el país esté en un lugar sin xenofobia, injusticia y se encuentre al mando de nuestro país. Todavía queda mucho por decir, y espero con ansias el día en que pueda compartir la verdad “.
Se espera que Cohen permanezca en el campamento de seguridad mínimo de la prisión.