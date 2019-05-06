Michael Cohen, former Trump lawyer, arrives at prison

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, attacked the president one last time before arriving at a U.S. federal prison on Monday to begin serving a three-year sentence. Cohen denounced Trump’s “xenophobia, injustice and lies.”

Reuters reports that Cohen reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 110 km northwest of New York City to serve his sentence for arranging hush payments to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump and for lying to Congress.

Before being driven to the prison, Cohen made brief remarks to reporters gathered on the sidewalk outside his Manhattan apartment building.

Cohen said: “I hope that when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice and lies at the helm of our country. There still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth.”

Cohen is expected to stay at the prison’s minimum security camp.