Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying about Trump’s Moscow project

Michael Cohen admitted in federal court Thursday that president Donald Trump spoke with him extensively about the proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow than he had initially admitted.

Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday to making false statements to Congress about the Russia investigation in a charge brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

CNN reports that Cohen had previously said talks about the Moscow project had ended in January 2016 just prior to the Iowa caucuses, but Thursday’s revelation could mean that Trump was engaged in business dealings with Russia in the midst of a campaign in which Moscow interfered to help elect him.

Mueller’s office said in a court filing that “in truth and in fact, and as Cohen well knew, Cohen’s representations about the Moscow Project he made to [House and Senate intelligence committees] were false and misleading.”

The filing continues: “Cohen made the false statements to… give the false impression that the Moscow Project ended before ‘the Iowa caucus and… the very first primary,’ in hopes of limiting the ongoing Russia investigations.”

Trump called Cohen “weak” at the White House Thursday, before departing for Buenos Aires to a G20 summit.

“What he’s trying to do is get a reduced sentence,” said the president. “He’s a weak person.”