Michael Cohen postpones testimony to Congress

President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen will postpone his scheduled February 7 testimony to Congress due to threats against his family from Trump, Cohen’s adviser said on Wednesday.
Lanny Davis, the attorney who has been advising Cohen on his media strategy, said in a statement that the former fixer decided to postmen his appearance to a later date due to “ongoing threats against his family from Trump” and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as his ongoing cooperation with investigators.
Reuters reports that in an interview this month, Trump suggested he had damaging information on Cohen’s father-in-law. “That’s the one that people want to look at,” Trump said in an interview.
Davis said last week: “There is no question that his threatening and calling out his father-in-law, who -quote- has all the money, is not only improper and unseemly for a bully using the bully pulpit of the presidency, but the very definition of intimidation and witness tampering.”
Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Michael Cohen pospone testimonio al Congreso
El ex abogado del presidente Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, pospondrá su testimonio programado del 7 de febrero ante el Congreso debido a las amenazas contra su familia de parte de Trump, dijo el miércoles el asesor de Cohen.
Lanny Davis, el abogado que ha estado asesorando a Cohen sobre su estrategia de medios, dijo en un comunicado que el ex “fixer” decidió enviar a los carteros a una fecha posterior debido a las “amenazas continuas contra su familia de Trump” y al abogado de Trump Rudy Giuliani, como así como su continua cooperación con los investigadores.
Reuters informa que en una entrevista este mes, Trump sugirió que tenía información perjudicial sobre el suegro de Cohen. “Ese es el que la gente quiere ver”, dijo Trump en una entrevista.
Davis dijo la semana pasada: “No hay duda de que su amenaza y su llamamiento a su suegro, quien, citado, tiene todo el dinero, no solo es impropio e impropio para un matón que usa el púlpito de la presidencia, sino La definición misma de intimidación y manipulación de testigos”.
Cohen no respondió de inmediato a una solicitud de comentarios de Reuters.