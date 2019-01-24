Michael Cohen postpones testimony to Congress

President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen will postpone his scheduled February 7 testimony to Congress due to threats against his family from Trump, Cohen’s adviser said on Wednesday.

Lanny Davis, the attorney who has been advising Cohen on his media strategy, said in a statement that the former fixer decided to postmen his appearance to a later date due to “ongoing threats against his family from Trump” and Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as his ongoing cooperation with investigators.

Reuters reports that in an interview this month, Trump suggested he had damaging information on Cohen’s father-in-law. “That’s the one that people want to look at,” Trump said in an interview.

Davis said last week: “There is no question that his threatening and calling out his father-in-law, who -quote- has all the money, is not only improper and unseemly for a bully using the bully pulpit of the presidency, but the very definition of intimidation and witness tampering.”

Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.