Michael Cohen said to have reached a plea deal with federal authorities

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney, is said to have reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, as reported by several news media outlets, among the ABC News.
This marks the culmination of a separation between Cohen and the president, from a year ago when Cohen had said that he would “take a bullet” for Trump to a few weeks ago when he said in an interview that his family and his nation came before the president.
The investigation into Cohen was referred to New York’s Southern District by special Counsel Robert Mueller, and it is yet unclear if Cohen has agreed to cooperate with federal authorities. If that were the case, this could prove to be the biggest advance yet in the investigation into Trump’s coordination with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Several pundits have described Cohen as the man who has the most information on Trump. He was behind the payment made to Stormy Daniels in order to buy her silence ahead of the presidential election. Seth Hettena, author and veteran journalist who has chronicled Trump’s business career, described him as “the guy who knows where all the bodies are buried.”
Cohen’s relationship with Trump dates to the mid-200’s after Cohen took Trump’s side in a legal dispute with the condo board Trump World Tower on Manhattan’s East Side. Cohen then went on to work for the Trump Organization.
Michael Cohen pudo haber llegado a acuerdo con autoridades federales
Se reporta que Michael Cohen, ex abogado personal de larga data del presidente Donald Trump, llegó a un acuerdo de culpabilidad con fiscales federales en el Distrito Sur de Nueva York, según lo informado por varios medios de prensa, entre ellos, ABC News.
Esto marca la culminación de la separación entre Cohen y el presidente, desde hace un año cuando Cohen había dicho que “tomaría una bala” por Trump, hasta hace unas semanas cuando dijo en una entrevista que su familia y su nación estaban antes que el presidente.
La investigación sobre Cohen fue remitida al Distrito Sur de Nueva York por el fiscal especial Robert Mueller, y aún no está claro si Cohen aceptó cooperar con las autoridades federales. Si ese fuera el caso, este podría ser el mayor avance de la investigación sobre la coordinación de Trump con los rusos durante la campaña presidencial de 2016.
Varios expertos han descrito a Cohen como el hombre que tiene más información sobre Trump. Él estuvo detrás del pago hecho a Stormy Daniels para comprar su silencio antes de las elecciones presidenciales. Seth Hettena, autor y veterano periodista que ha narrado la carrera comercial de Trump, lo describió como “el tipo que sabe dónde están enterrados todos los cuerpos”.
La relación de Cohen con Trump data de mediados de los años 200 después de que Cohen tomara el lado de Trump en una disputa legal con la junta directiva de condominios Trump World Tower en el East Side de Manhattan. Cohen luego pasó a trabajar para la Organización Trump.