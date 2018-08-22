Michael Cohen said to have reached a plea deal with federal authorities

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney, is said to have reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, as reported by several news media outlets, among the ABC News.

This marks the culmination of a separation between Cohen and the president, from a year ago when Cohen had said that he would “take a bullet” for Trump to a few weeks ago when he said in an interview that his family and his nation came before the president.

The investigation into Cohen was referred to New York’s Southern District by special Counsel Robert Mueller, and it is yet unclear if Cohen has agreed to cooperate with federal authorities. If that were the case, this could prove to be the biggest advance yet in the investigation into Trump’s coordination with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Several pundits have described Cohen as the man who has the most information on Trump. He was behind the payment made to Stormy Daniels in order to buy her silence ahead of the presidential election. Seth Hettena, author and veteran journalist who has chronicled Trump’s business career, described him as “the guy who knows where all the bodies are buried.”

Cohen’s relationship with Trump dates to the mid-200’s after Cohen took Trump’s side in a legal dispute with the condo board Trump World Tower on Manhattan’s East Side. Cohen then went on to work for the Trump Organization.



