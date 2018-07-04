Michael Cohen says family and country before the president

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Donald Trump told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos: “I put family and country first.”

Cohen tweeted a photo of himself with Stephanopoulos saying he had been interviewed off-camera. “My silence is broken!” Was the caption of the tweet.

The former fixer for Trump said that he does not dismiss the possibility of cooperating with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Stephanopoulos posted a story summarizing the conversation and confirmed what Cohen had said. The journalist said that Cohen indicated willingness to cooperate with Robert Mueller, as well as with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating Cohen for possible election law and financial crimes.

Cohen, a longtime Trump lawyer and a man who was seen as one of his most loyal, said: “My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will.”

When Stephanopoulos asked Cohen how he would respond if the president or his team tried to discredit him, he answered: “I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy. I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.”