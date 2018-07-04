Michael Cohen says family and country before the president

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Donald Trump told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos: “I put family and country first.”
Cohen tweeted a photo of himself with Stephanopoulos saying he had been interviewed off-camera. “My silence is broken!” Was the caption of the tweet.
The former fixer for Trump said that he does not dismiss the possibility of cooperating with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Stephanopoulos posted a story summarizing the conversation and confirmed what Cohen had said. The journalist said that Cohen indicated willingness to cooperate with Robert Mueller, as well as with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating Cohen for possible election law and financial crimes.
Cohen, a longtime Trump lawyer and a man who was seen as one of his most loyal, said: “My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will.”
When Stephanopoulos asked Cohen how he would respond if the president or his team tried to discredit him, he answered: “I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defense strategy. I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.”
Michael Cohen dice que familia y país están antes que el presidente
Michael Cohen, el ex abogado del presidente Donald Trump, le dijo al corresponsal de ABC News George Stephanopoulos: “Primero pongo a mi familia y al país”.
Cohen twitteó una foto suya con Stephanopoulos diciendo que había sido entrevistado fuera de cámara. “¡Mi silencio está roto!”, fue el título del tweet.
El ex encargado de asuntos personales de Trump dijo que no descarta la posibilidad de cooperar con la investigación sobre la interferencia rusa en las elecciones de 2016.
Stephanopoulos publicó una historia que resume la conversación y confirmó lo que Cohen había dicho. El periodista dijo que Cohen indicó su voluntad de cooperar con Robert Mueller, así como con los fiscales federales en Nueva York que están investigando a Cohen por posibles leyes electorales y delitos financieros.
Cohen, un abogado de Trump desde hace mucho tiempo y un hombre que fue visto como uno de sus más leales, dijo: “Mi esposa, mi hija y mi hijo tienen mi primera lealtad y siempre lo harán”.
Cuando Stephanopoulos le preguntó a Cohen cómo respondería si el presidente o su equipo intentaban desacreditarlo, él respondió: “No seré un saco de arena como parte de la estrategia de defensa de nadie”. No soy un villano de esta historia, y no permitiré que otros traten de representarme de esa manera”.