Michael Cohen Senate testimony postponed due to surgery

Testimony by president Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, scheduled for Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been postponed due to a recent medical procedure, an attorney for Cohen said.
Lanny Davis said in a statement to media: “The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has accepted Mr. Cohen’s request for postponement for tomorrow’s hearing due to post surgery medical needs. A future date will be announced by the Committee.”
Davis did not disclose the surgery or provide further details.
Reuters reports that Cohen, who is set to go to prison on March 6, had been subpoenaed to appear before the Senate committee, which is one of two main congressional panels investigating the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
This is the second postponement of Cohen’s appearance before the Committee. Last week, the House Intelligence Committee postponed his testimony until February 28, citing “the interests of the investigation.”
Cogen also postponed a hearing of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, originally set for February 7, that has not been rescheduled. He cited threats from Trump as the reason for the postponement.
Se pospone testimonio de Michael Cohen en el Senado debido a cirugía
El testimonio del ex abogado del presidente Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, programado para el martes ante el Comité de Inteligencia del Senado, se pospuso debido a un procedimiento médico reciente, dijo un abogado de Cohen.
Lanny Davis dijo en un comunicado a los medios de comunicación: “El Comité de Inteligencia Selecto del Senado aceptó la solicitud del Sr. Cohen de posponer la audiencia de mañana debido a las necesidades médicas posteriores a la cirugía. El Comité anunciará una fecha futura “.
Davis no reveló la cirugía ni proporcionó más detalles.
Reuters informa que Cohen, quien está programado para ir a prisión el 6 de marzo, fue citado para comparecer ante el comité del Senado, que es uno de los dos paneles principales del Congreso que investigan la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016.
Este es el segundo aplazamiento de la comparecencia de Cohen ante el Comité. La semana pasada, el Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes pospuso su testimonio hasta el 28 de febrero, citando “los intereses de la investigación”.
Cogen también pospuso una audiencia del Comité de Supervisión de la Cámara de Representantes, originalmente fijada para el 7 de febrero, que no ha sido reprogramada. Citó amenazas de Trump como la razón del aplazamiento.