Michael Cohen Senate testimony postponed due to surgery

Testimony by president Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, scheduled for Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, has been postponed due to a recent medical procedure, an attorney for Cohen said.

Lanny Davis said in a statement to media: “The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has accepted Mr. Cohen’s request for postponement for tomorrow’s hearing due to post surgery medical needs. A future date will be announced by the Committee.”

Davis did not disclose the surgery or provide further details.

Reuters reports that Cohen, who is set to go to prison on March 6, had been subpoenaed to appear before the Senate committee, which is one of two main congressional panels investigating the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This is the second postponement of Cohen’s appearance before the Committee. Last week, the House Intelligence Committee postponed his testimony until February 28, citing “the interests of the investigation.”

Cogen also postponed a hearing of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, originally set for February 7, that has not been rescheduled. He cited threats from Trump as the reason for the postponement.