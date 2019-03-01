Michael Cohen testifies again, this time behind closed doors

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified again in Washington on Thursday before a congressional panel investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, this time behind closed doors.
Reuters reports that Cohen did not respond to questions as he arrived for his third and final session in Congress this week. His private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee is expected to last into the evening. The committee has been investigating Russian election meddling and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.
In his testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Cohen accused the president of knowing in advance about a WikiLeaks leakage of stolen emails that hurt his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton.
Democrat Elijah Cummings, the committee chairman, said his panel would further investigate issues raised by Cohen’s testimony and may try to get the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and his former accountant, Allen Weisselberg, to testify.
Other Democrats said they would try to verify whether Trump manipulated financial statements to reduce taxes and secure bank loans, as Cohen alleged.
Michael Cohen vuelve a testificar, esta vez a puerta cerrada
El ex abogado del presidente Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, volvió a declarar en Washington el jueves ante un panel del Congreso que investiga la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, esta vez a puerta cerrada.
Reuters informa que Cohen no respondió a las preguntas cuando llegó a su tercera y última sesión en el Congreso esta semana. Se espera que su testimonio privado ante el Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes dure hasta la noche. El comité ha estado investigando la injerencia en las elecciones rusas y cualquier posible colusión con la campaña de Trump.
En su testimonio ante el Comité de Supervisión de la Cámara de Representantes el miércoles, Cohen acusó al presidente de saber de antemano una filtración en WikiLeaks de correos electrónicos robados que afectaron a su rival en la elección de 2016, Hillary Clinton.
El demócrata Elijah Cummings, el presidente del comité, dijo que su panel investigará los problemas planteados por el testimonio de Cohen y podría intentar que el hijo del presidente, Donald Trump Jr., y su ex contador, Allen Weisselberg, testifiquen.
Otros demócratas dijeron que tratarían de verificar si Trump manipulaba los estados financieros para reducir los impuestos y asegurar los préstamos bancarios, como Cohen alegó.