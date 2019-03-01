Michael Cohen testifies again, this time behind closed doors

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified again in Washington on Thursday before a congressional panel investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, this time behind closed doors.

Reuters reports that Cohen did not respond to questions as he arrived for his third and final session in Congress this week. His private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee is expected to last into the evening. The committee has been investigating Russian election meddling and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

In his testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, Cohen accused the president of knowing in advance about a WikiLeaks leakage of stolen emails that hurt his 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton.

Democrat Elijah Cummings, the committee chairman, said his panel would further investigate issues raised by Cohen’s testimony and may try to get the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and his former accountant, Allen Weisselberg, to testify.

Other Democrats said they would try to verify whether Trump manipulated financial statements to reduce taxes and secure bank loans, as Cohen alleged.