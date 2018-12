Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, heading to prison for 3 years

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is going to prison for three years over hush money payments made to two women during the 2016 election campaign.

On Wednesday, a U.S. judge issued Cohen’s sentence and gave him two additional months for lying to Congress about a potential Trump Organization real estate project in Russia that occurred during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Global News reports that 52-year-old Cohen pleaded guilty in August to charges by federal prosecutors in New York that, just before the election, he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 and helped arrange a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal so the women would keep quiet about their relationships with Trump. The president denies having the affairs.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to unrelated tax and bank fraud. He faces a separate sentencing of lying to Congress brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen pleaded guilty to the charge last month.

Prosecutors and Cohen both said the hush money payments violated campaign finance laws and were directed by Trump himself to cover up affairs he had in 2006 and 2007.