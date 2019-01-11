Michael Cohen will testify publicly to House Oversight Committee before entering prison

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, has agreed to testify publicly before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in February, a month before he begins a three-year prison sentence for a range of crimes, some of them related to the president.

Cohen will voluntarily appear on Feb. 7 in an open session of the committee.

He said it will give him the opportunity “to give a full and credible account of the events that have transpired.”

When asked about the news, Trump said, “I’m not worried about it at all,” during an appearance in Texas.

CNBC reports that the hearing will come two and a half months after Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 about details of an aborted Trump real estate project in Moscow, Russia.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat for Maryland and the Oversight Committee’s chairman, said shortly after the news that “it will be necessary, however, for Mr. Cohen to answer questions pertaining to the Russia investigation, and we hope to schedule a closed session before our committee in the near future.”

Democrats came in control of the House of Representatives last week, and they have vowed to use their power to investigate a range of Trump controversies, including the Russia investigation.