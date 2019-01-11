Michael Cohen will testify publicly to House Oversight Committee before entering prison

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, has agreed to testify publicly before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in February, a month before he begins a three-year prison sentence for a range of crimes, some of them related to the president.
Cohen will voluntarily appear on Feb. 7 in an open session of the committee.
He said it will give him the opportunity “to give a full and credible account of the events that have transpired.”
When asked about the news, Trump said, “I’m not worried about it at all,” during an appearance in Texas.
CNBC reports that the hearing will come two and a half months after Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 about details of an aborted Trump real estate project in Moscow, Russia.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat for Maryland and the Oversight Committee’s chairman, said shortly after the news that “it will be necessary, however, for Mr. Cohen to answer questions pertaining to the Russia investigation, and we hope to schedule a closed session before our committee in the near future.”
Democrats came in control of the House of Representatives last week, and they have vowed to use their power to investigate a range of Trump controversies, including the Russia investigation.
Michael Cohen testificará públicamente ante Comité de Supervisión de Congreso antes de ingresar a prisión
Michael Cohen, el ex abogado personal del presidente Donald Trump, acordó declarar públicamente ante el Comité de Supervisión y Reforma del Gobierno de la Cámara de Representantes en febrero, un mes antes de que comience a cumplir una condena de tres años de prisión por varios delitos, algunos de ellos relacionados con el presidente.
Cohen aparecerá voluntariamente el 7 de febrero en una sesión abierta del comité.
Cohen dijo que eso le dará la oportunidad de “dar una explicación completa y creíble de los eventos que han ocurrido”.
Cuando se le preguntó acerca de la noticia, Trump dijo: “No estoy preocupado por eso en absoluto”, durante una aparición en Texas.
La CNBC informa que la audiencia se realizará dos meses y medio después de que Cohen se declarara culpable de mentir al Congreso en 2017 sobre los detalles de un proyecto de bienes raíces abortado de Trump en Moscú, Rusia.
El representante Elijah Cummings, un demócrata por Maryland y presidente del Comité de Supervisión, dijo poco después de la noticia que “será necesario, sin embargo, que el Sr. Cohen responda las preguntas relacionadas con la investigación de Rusia, y esperamos programar una sesión a puerta cerrada ante nuestro comité en un futuro próximo”.
Los demócratas tomaron el control de la Cámara de Representantes la semana pasada, y se han comprometido a usar su poder para investigar una serie de controversias sobre Trump, incluida la investigación de Rusia.