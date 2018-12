Michael Flynn’s former business partner charged with secret lobbying for Turkey

A former business partner of the once U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn and a businessman with ties to Turkish government officials were charged with undisclosed lobbying aimed at ensuring the extradition of a Muslim cleric living in the United States.

Bijan Rafiekian, Flynn’s former partner, was indicted on two criminal counts in the Eastern District of Virginia, including conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed on Monday, Reuters reported on Monday.

Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish businessman, was also charged for plotting with Turkish government ministers to discredit and cause the extradition of Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, and for lying to the FBI about his efforts.

The Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election had been looking also into the Turkish lobbing effort before handing the probe to federal prosecutors in Virginia earlier this year.