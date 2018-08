Michael Moore calls Trump “last president of the United States” in new movie

Filmmaker Michael Moore, famous for his work as a documentarian specializing in American politics, dubs President Donald Trump the “last president of the United States” in the trailer for his new documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9”, which takes on the controversial topic of the 45th commander in chief and his administration.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the last president of the United States,” Moore can be heard saying in a voiceover as Trump stares into the camera.

Moore told HuffPost that his new film’s goal is to expose the “grave danger” posed by Trump.

“American journalism schools have not trained students how to cover an authoritarian leader. Our media has no idea what it is up against. They’re getting steamrolled by a tyrant because Trump understands media and understands the country he lives in more than those that cover him do. This puts us all in grave danger. If nothing else, I hope this film exposes that grave danger and shows people the way out,” Moore said.

The film’s title, which debuted its trailer Thursday, is a wordplay on Moore’s breakout film, “Fahrenheit 9/11” which explored former President George W. Bush’s War on Terror, and is the highest-grossing documentary of all time.