Michael Moore says the reason Trump ran for president was Gwen Stefani

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore claims that Gwen Stefani was the reason Donald Trump ran for the presidency.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the director of the upcoming movie “Fahrenheit 11/9” said that Trump decided to announce his candidacy for president after he learned that the pop diva made more money as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” than he did when he starred on “The Apprentice”.

According to People magazine, Moore claimed Trump organized his Trump Tower campaign announcement as a way to show NBC that he was more popular.

“He’s been talkinga bout running for president since 1998, but he didn’t really want to be president,” Moore told THR. “There’s no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn’t want to live in a black city. He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the magazine’s request for comment, neither did a representative for Stefani.

Michael Moore, who famously predicted that Donald Trump would become president, is debuting his new documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9” in which he travels across the country interviewing Americans to get a sense of the social, economic and political impact of Trump’s victory.

The title of his new film is a word play on his famous documentary “Fahrenheit 9/11” which talks about the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and how then-president George W. Bush and his administration handled the aftermath.