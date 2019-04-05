Mick Jagger recovering from surgery, thanks fans

The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger said he is “on the mend” and “feeling much better” after receiving hospital treatment.
Jagger reportedly underwent heart valve replacement surgery.
Via Twitter, the 75-year-old musician thanked hospital staff “for doing a superb job” as well as fans for their messages of support.
The BBc reports that the band postponed their North American tour after Jagger was advised by doctors that he needed medical treatment.
Jagger said via Twitter: “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”
Jagger also apologized to fans for postponing the tour, due to kick off in Miami on April 20, and ending in Canada on June 29.
“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone,” Jagger wrote.
Mick Jagger se recupera de cirugía, agradece a fans
El líder de los Rolling Stones, Sir Mick Jagger, dijo que está “en vías de recuperación” y que “se siente mucho mejor” después de recibir tratamiento en el hospital.
Jagger supuestamente se sometió a una cirugía de reemplazo de válvula cardíaca.
A través de Twitter, el músico de 75 años agradeció al personal del hospital “por hacer un trabajo excelente”, así como a los fanáticos por sus mensajes de apoyo.
La BBC informa que la banda pospuso su gira por América del Norte después de que los médicos le informaron a Jagger que necesitaba tratamiento médico.
Jagger dijo a través de Twitter: “Gracias a todos por todos sus mensajes de apoyo, me siento mucho mejor ahora y estoy mejorando, y también un enorme agradecimiento a todo el personal del hospital por hacer un trabajo excelente”.
Jagger también se disculpó con los fanáticos por posponer la gira, que comenzará en Miami el 20 de abril y finalizará en Canadá el 29 de junio.
“Lo siento mucho a todos nuestros fanáticos en Estados Unidos y Canadá con boletos. Realmente odio decepcionarte así. Estoy devastado por tener que posponer la gira, pero trabajaré muy duro para volver al escenario tan pronto como pueda. Una vez más, enormes disculpas a todos “, escribió Jagger.