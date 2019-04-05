Mick Jagger recovering from surgery, thanks fans

The Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger said he is “on the mend” and “feeling much better” after receiving hospital treatment.

Jagger reportedly underwent heart valve replacement surgery.

Via Twitter, the 75-year-old musician thanked hospital staff “for doing a superb job” as well as fans for their messages of support.

The BBc reports that the band postponed their North American tour after Jagger was advised by doctors that he needed medical treatment.

Jagger said via Twitter: “Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

Jagger also apologized to fans for postponing the tour, due to kick off in Miami on April 20, and ending in Canada on June 29.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone,” Jagger wrote.