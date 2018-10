Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer at age 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Monday afternoon.

Vulcan Inc, Allen’s company, announced that he died in Seattle at 65 years old.

Allen’s sister, Jody, issued a statement after his demise.

“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” she said in a statement. “For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Allen was ranked by Forbes’ 2018 list of billionaires as the 44th richest person in the world.

Allen’s network of philanthropic efforts and organizations, Vulcan, invested in Seattle’s cultural institutions and supported research in artificial intelligence and new frontier technologies.

Allen owned two professional sports teams, the NFL Seattle Seahawks and the NBA Portland Trailblazers. He was also close friends with Bono and Mick Jagger, and occasionally jammed with them, as he was an electric guitarist.

Bill Gates, who co-founded Microsoft with Allen, issued a statement saying that “personal computing would not have existed without him.”

“I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him,” read part of Gates’ statement.