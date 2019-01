Midwest suffers temperatures colder than Antarctica

Much of the Midwest is suffering from record low temperatures as frozen Arctic winds have forced Chicago, St. Louis and other cities to cancel school and work.

Classes were canceled Wednesday and Thursday in many cities, including Chicago, the nation’s third-largest school system.

The U.S. Postal Service was also forced to stop operations as it halted deliveries from parts of the Dakotas through Ohio.

Reuters reports that temperatures in parts of the Northern Plains and Great Lakes plunged to as low as minus 42 Fahrenheit.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service told the news media outlet that some of the coldest wind chills were recorded in International Falls, Minnesota, at minus 55F, making it warmer than the South Pole, with an expected low of minus 24F.

The cold was caused by a displacement of the polar vortex, a stream of air that normally spins around the stratosphere over the North Pole, but whose current was disrupted and was now pushing south.