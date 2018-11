Migrant caravan continues ahead on foot in Mexico after bus plan fails

The thousands of migrants traveling in a caravan toward the U.S. border decided to continue on foot across the isthmus of Mexico toward Veracruz after an arrangement to travel by bus directly to Mexico City fell through, coordinators announced late Wednesday.

USA Today reports that the coordinators blamed the Mexican federal government with blocking a plan to have buses transport migrants to the capital, forcing them to take a well-traveled route through Veracruz, which will expose migrants to violent attacks by criminal organizations.

“Today there was the possibility to have 70 buses from various sources of support that under pressure of the Mexican government withdrew their support, leaving the exodus no choice but to continue on foot towards Veracruz, a state of high risk of violence at the hands of criminal organizations,” coordinators said in a written statement.

“Any aggression towards the exodus [of migrants] and those who accompany them will be the complete responsibility of the federal government,” the statement added.

The migrants rejected taking an alternate route toward Mexico City, through the state of Oaxaca, because it would have taken them along curvy mountainous roads through small towns without infrastructure to accommodate such a large group.

The caravan began its journey on Oct. 12 in Honduras, and includes many women and children.