Migrant caravan continues journey to US; grows to 7,000

Thousands of Central American migrants carried on on their journey toward the U.S. border on Monday, discarding suggestions by president Donald Trump that there could be terrorists among them and saying the caravan is being used for political purposes by the American president.

CNBC reports that the caravan’s numbers have continued to grow as they walk and hitch rides through hot and humid weather, and the United Nations estimates that it currently comprises some 7,200 people, “many of whom intend to continue to march north.”

However, they are still in southern Mexico, meaning that they are at least 1,120 miles from the nearest border crossing -McAllen, Texas- and the length of their journey could double if they go to Tijuana-San Diego, where another caravan arrived earlier this year. This could see the current migrant caravan shrink in size, as it did with the previous one.

Additionally, many migrants might seek asylum in Mexico instead of the United States, as the president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that his administration would be open to grant asylum and employment to the migrants.

Meanwhile, those within the caravan, are accusing president Donald Trump of using them for political ends. “It is a shame that a president so powerful uses this caravan for political ends,” said Irineo Mujica of the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which works to provide humanitarian aid to migrants.

Some have even questioned the timing of the caravan, it being so close to the vote on the November midterm elections and wondering whether some political force was behind it. However, Mujica said that there are only two forces driving these people: “hunger and death.”

On Monday, Trump again threatened Central American countries with cutting off aid after they failed to stop the migrant caravan. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them,” Trump said via Twitter.