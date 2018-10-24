Migrant caravan continues journey to US; grows to 7,000

Thousands of Central American migrants carried on on their journey toward the U.S. border on Monday, discarding suggestions by president Donald Trump that there could be terrorists among them and saying the caravan is being used for political purposes by the American president.
CNBC reports that the caravan’s numbers have continued to grow as they walk and hitch rides through hot and humid weather, and the United Nations estimates that it currently comprises some 7,200 people, “many of whom intend to continue to march north.”
However, they are still in southern Mexico, meaning that they are at least 1,120 miles from the nearest border crossing -McAllen, Texas- and the length of their journey could double if they go to Tijuana-San Diego, where another caravan arrived earlier this year. This could see the current migrant caravan shrink in size, as it did with the previous one.
Additionally, many migrants might seek asylum in Mexico instead of the United States, as the president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that his administration would be open to grant asylum and employment to the migrants.
Meanwhile, those within the caravan, are accusing president Donald Trump of using them for political ends. “It is a shame that a president so powerful uses this caravan for political ends,” said Irineo Mujica of the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which works to provide humanitarian aid to migrants.
Some have even questioned the timing of the caravan, it being so close to the vote on the November midterm elections and wondering whether some political force was behind it. However, Mujica said that there are only two forces driving these people: “hunger and death.”
On Monday, Trump again threatened Central American countries with cutting off aid after they failed to stop the migrant caravan. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them,” Trump said via Twitter.
Caravana de migrantes continúa viaje a Estados Unidos; crece a 7,000
Miles de migrantes centro-americanos continuaron su viaje hacia la frontera de los Estados Unidos el lunes, descartando las insinuaciones del presidente Donald Trump de que podría haber terroristas entre ellos y diciendo que el presidente estadounidense está utilizando la caravana con fines políticos.
La CNBC informa que los números de la caravana han continuado creciendo a medida que caminan a través del clima cálido y húmedo, y las Naciones Unidas estiman que actualmente cuenta con aproximadamente 7,200 personas, “muchos de los cuales tienen la intención de continuar marchando hacia el norte”.
Sin embargo, aún se encuentran en el sur de México, lo que significa que están a al menos 1,120 millas del cruce fronterizo más cercano (McAllen, Texas) y la duración de su viaje podría duplicarse si van a Tijuana-San Diego, donde otra caravana llegó antes este año. Esto podría hacer que la caravana migratoria actual se reduzca en tamaño, como lo hizo la anterior.
Además, muchos migrantes pueden buscar asilo en México en lugar de los Estados Unidos, ya que el presidente electo Andrés Manuel López Obrador ha dicho que su gobierno estaría abierto a otorgar asilo y empleo a los migrantes.
Mientras tanto, los que están dentro de la caravana acusan al presidente Donald Trump de usarlos para fines políticos. “Es una pena que un presidente tan poderoso use esta caravana con fines políticos”, dijo Irineo Mujica, del grupo Pueblo Sin Fronteras, que trabaja para brindar ayuda humanitaria a los migrantes.
Algunos incluso han cuestionado el momento de la caravana, ya que está tan cerca de la votación sobre las elecciones parciales de noviembre y se preguntan si alguna fuerza política estuvo detrás de ella. Sin embargo, Mujica dijo que solo hay dos fuerzas que impulsan a estas personas: “el hambre y la muerte”.
El lunes, Trump volvió a amenazar a los países centroamericanos con el corte de la ayuda después de que no pudieron detener la caravana de inmigrantes. “Ahora comenzaremos a reducir sustancialmente la ayuda externa masiva que se les da habitualmente”, dijo Trump a través de Twitter.