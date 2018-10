Migrant caravan grows as it approaches United States, despite Trump’s threats

A caravan of Central American migrants marching into Mexico bound for the United States grew to at least 5,000 people on Sunday, despite threats from President Donald Trump to use the U.S. military to seal the border.

With refugees from Honduras, the caravan crossed a bridge over the Suchiate River connecting Guatemala with Mexico.

The Los Angeles Times informs that the local government’s emergency services reported that 7,233 immigrants had registered over the past three days at a shelter in Ciudad Hidalgo. Gerardo Hernandez, the head of said emergency services, told the American newspaper that his agency has been asked to help provide the immigrants with food and shelter.

The Washington Post cited one of the group’s organizers, Rodrigo Aveja, who said that the caravan included at least 5,600 people.

Hernandez told Reuters: “You can’t even walk, there’s just so many people. Slo far, they’re all peaceful, thank God.”

USA Today informs that many of the migrants have cited poverty, corruption and gang violence in Honduras as their reason to join the migrant caravan headed north. Mexico had tried to slow down the asylum requests, giving in to threats by President Trump to stop the migrants, but thousands of migrants have become impatient, circumventing the bureaucracy and crossing over on makeshift rafts or swimming into Mexico.

News media outlets report that crowds on the Mexican side were shouting, “Come on in!”.

Meanwhile, president Trump said on Sunday via Twitter that “full efforts” were being made to “stop the onslaught of illegal aliens” from entering the U.S. He also blamed Democrats for the current crisis.

“People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away,” Trump said. “The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!”