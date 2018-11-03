Migrant caravan sets sight on Gulf route

The caravan of Central American migrants continue their journey through southern Mexico towards the U.S. southern border.
It is currently en route to the state of Veracruz, a state bordering with the Gulf of Mexico, but it still remains unclear whether the caravan will make a turn east towards Mexico City or try to reach the border through the state of Veracruz, following the Gulf coast.
Buses had been offered to the migrants to reach Mexico City, but pressure from the Mexican federal government led sponsors to withdrew their support, prompting anger from caravan leaders.
Mexico’s Interior Department said Thursday that nearly 3,000 of the 7,000 migrants traveling have applied for refuge in Mexico and hundreds more have returned home.
The migrants have not yet said what route they intent to take northward or where on the U.S. border they plan to reach, but Veracruz would take them toward the Texas border. Their nearest port of entry being McAllen, Texas.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is preparing to send up to 15,000 military troops towards the border with Mexico, more than doubling the size of the caravan and putting into question the millions of dollars spent on an operation that seems overreaching.
Washington has also put pressure on the Mexican government to halt the caravan, which has led immigration agents and police in Mexico to nibble at the edges of two caravans, which are currently making their way through the southern part of the country.
A second caravan formed only a few weeks ago, but seems to be more leaderless, getting less press attention and more vulnerable.
Caravana de migrantes avanza en ruta del golfo
La caravana de migrantes centro-americanos continúa su viaje a través del sur de México hacia la frontera sur de los Estados Unidos.
Actualmente se encuentra en ruta hacia el estado de Veracruz, un estado que limita con el Golfo de México, pero aún no está claro si la caravana girará hacia el este hacia la Ciudad de México o intentará llegar a la frontera a través del estado de Veracruz, siguiendo el Costa del Golfo.
Se habían ofrecido autobuses a los migrantes para llegar a la Ciudad de México, pero la presión del gobierno federal mexicano llevó a los patrocinadores a retirar su apoyo, lo que provocó la ira de los líderes de la caravana.
El Departamento del Interior de México dijo el jueves que casi 3,000 de los 7,000 migrantes que viajan han solicitado refugio en México y cientos más han regresado a sus hogares.
Los migrantes aún no han dicho qué ruta intentan tomar hacia el norte o hacia dónde planean llegar a la frontera de los Estados Unidos, pero Veracruz los llevará hacia la frontera de Texas. Su puerto de entrada más cercano es McAllen, Texas.
Mientras tanto, la administración de Trump se está preparando para enviar hasta 15,000 soldados militares hacia la frontera con México, más del doble del tamaño de la caravana y cuestionando los millones de dólares gastados en una operación que parece ser demasiado amplia.
Washington también ha presionado al gobierno mexicano para que detenga la caravana, lo que ha llevado a los agentes de inmigración y la policía de México a mordisquear los bordes de dos caravanas, que actualmente se están abriendo camino en el sur del país.
Una segunda caravana se formó hace solo unas semanas, pero parece tener un liderazgo más débil, menos atención de la prensa y ser más vulnerable.