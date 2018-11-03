Migrant caravan sets sight on Gulf route

The caravan of Central American migrants continue their journey through southern Mexico towards the U.S. southern border.

It is currently en route to the state of Veracruz, a state bordering with the Gulf of Mexico, but it still remains unclear whether the caravan will make a turn east towards Mexico City or try to reach the border through the state of Veracruz, following the Gulf coast.

Buses had been offered to the migrants to reach Mexico City, but pressure from the Mexican federal government led sponsors to withdrew their support, prompting anger from caravan leaders.

Mexico’s Interior Department said Thursday that nearly 3,000 of the 7,000 migrants traveling have applied for refuge in Mexico and hundreds more have returned home.

The migrants have not yet said what route they intent to take northward or where on the U.S. border they plan to reach, but Veracruz would take them toward the Texas border. Their nearest port of entry being McAllen, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is preparing to send up to 15,000 military troops towards the border with Mexico, more than doubling the size of the caravan and putting into question the millions of dollars spent on an operation that seems overreaching.

Washington has also put pressure on the Mexican government to halt the caravan, which has led immigration agents and police in Mexico to nibble at the edges of two caravans, which are currently making their way through the southern part of the country.

A second caravan formed only a few weeks ago, but seems to be more leaderless, getting less press attention and more vulnerable.