Migrant caravan troop deployment could cost US $50 million despite no evidence of terrorists or criminals

The Trump administration is preparing for an unlikely scenario as it sends thousands of troops to the border to intercept a caravan of Central American migrants making its way through Mexico at the cost of tens of millions of dollars.

According to Newsweek, Defense Department officials show that intelligence officials do not anticipate any terrorist infiltration and only limited involvement of criminal gangs as the caravan follows its route.

However, on Monday, the Pentagon announced that it would send an additional 5,200 troops to the United States’s southern border. President Trump argues that the caravan includes “unknown Middle Easterners,” terrorists and MS-13 gang members. Those claims are not supported by any intelligence.

Operational documents show that the deployment of troops will be to four specific ports of entry: Brownsville, Texas; McAllen, Texas; Nogales, Arizona; and San Ysidro, San Diego.

Currently, the closest port of entry in McAllen, Texas, is still roughly 880 miles away for members of the first of three caravans which is still making its way through central Mexico.