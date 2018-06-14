Migrant ship in Mediterranean Sea sheds light on Europe’s immigration differences

Migrant ship Aquarius, which rescued 630 people on the Mediterranean while on patrol off the coast of Libya during the weekend was left stranded for two days after approaching the Italian coast and being denied docking at one of its ports.
The newly-formed Spanish government has since agreed to take in the refugees, and the rescue ship is en route to the port of Valencia, 800 miles away from the ship’s location off the coast of Italy.
Italy’s denial to take in the refugees has been met with anger by some European powers that have criticized the southern European country for rejecting the vessel. French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux quoted President Emmanuel Macron as saying there was “a degree of cynicism and irresponsibility in the Italian government’s behavior.”
Moreover, the migrant crisis that Europe continues to face as refugees continue to flee war-torn countries in Africa and the Middle East, reflects the divide between the different directions in which recent elections have sent members of the European Union. The leftist, pro-European new Spanish government has been met warmly by French and German leadership, while the nationalist, pro-Russia new Italian government has been met with caution by Brussels.
Matteo Salvini, half of the Italian coalition that now effectively controls the government, ran on an anti-immigrant platform and has promised to deport half a million migrants.
The Spanish government has pledged that the refugees will get the same rights as Spanish nationals during the 15-day period that they will be allowed to stay, and during which they will have the option of seeking asylum. Those same rights will continue to apply during the application process, which could take up to two years, a source close to the Spanish government said.
Barco migrante en mar Mediterráneo arroja luz sobre diferencias europeas respecto a inmigración
El barco migratorio Aquarius, que rescató a 630 personas en el Mediterráneo mientras patrullaba frente a la costa de Libia durante el fin de semana, quedó varado durante dos días luego de acercarse a la costa italiana y de que se le negara el atraque en uno de sus puertos.
El recién formado gobierno español ha aceptado desde entonces acoger a los refugiados, y el barco de rescate está en camino hacia el puerto de Valencia, a 800 millas de la ubicación del barco frente a las costas de Italia.
La negación de Italia de acoger a los refugiados ha sido recibida con enojo por parte de algunas potencias europeas que han criticado al país del sur de Europa por rechazar el buque. El portavoz del gobierno francés Benjamin Griveaux citó al presidente Emmanuel Macron diciendo que había “un cierto grado de cinismo e irresponsabilidad en el comportamiento del gobierno italiano”.
Además, la crisis migratoria que Europa sigue enfrentando a medida que los refugiados continúan huyendo de países devastados por la guerra en África y Medio Oriente, refleja la división entre las diferentes direcciones en que las recientes elecciones han enviado a los miembros de la Unión Europea. El nuevo gobierno español izquierdista y pro-europeo ha sido recibido con entusiasmo por el liderazgo francés y alemán, mientras que el nuevo gobierno italiano nacionalista y pro-ruso ha sido recibido con escepticismo por Bruselas.
Matteo Salvini, la mitad de la coalición italiana que ahora controla efectivamente el gobierno, se postuló en una plataforma antiinmigrante y prometió deportar a medio millón de inmigrantes.
El gobierno español ha prometido que los refugiados tendrán los mismos derechos que los españoles durante el período de 15 días en que se les permitirá quedarse, y durante el cual tendrán la opción de solicitar asilo. Esos mismos derechos continuarán aplicándose durante el proceso de solicitud, el cual podría tomar hasta dos años, dijo una fuente cercana al gobierno español.