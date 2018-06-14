Migrant ship in Mediterranean Sea sheds light on Europe’s immigration differences

Migrant ship Aquarius, which rescued 630 people on the Mediterranean while on patrol off the coast of Libya during the weekend was left stranded for two days after approaching the Italian coast and being denied docking at one of its ports.

The newly-formed Spanish government has since agreed to take in the refugees, and the rescue ship is en route to the port of Valencia, 800 miles away from the ship’s location off the coast of Italy.

Italy’s denial to take in the refugees has been met with anger by some European powers that have criticized the southern European country for rejecting the vessel. French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux quoted President Emmanuel Macron as saying there was “a degree of cynicism and irresponsibility in the Italian government’s behavior.”

Moreover, the migrant crisis that Europe continues to face as refugees continue to flee war-torn countries in Africa and the Middle East, reflects the divide between the different directions in which recent elections have sent members of the European Union. The leftist, pro-European new Spanish government has been met warmly by French and German leadership, while the nationalist, pro-Russia new Italian government has been met with caution by Brussels.

Matteo Salvini, half of the Italian coalition that now effectively controls the government, ran on an anti-immigrant platform and has promised to deport half a million migrants.

The Spanish government has pledged that the refugees will get the same rights as Spanish nationals during the 15-day period that they will be allowed to stay, and during which they will have the option of seeking asylum. Those same rights will continue to apply during the application process, which could take up to two years, a source close to the Spanish government said.