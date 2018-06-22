Mike Arnold, owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, dies from injuries sustained after being struck by car

Mike Arnold, the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus has passed away, Suzanne Arnold announced via Facebook.

Arnold had been hospitalized after being struck by a fleeing car last Saturday in downtown St. Louis. He was initially reported as stable, but his condition deteriorated. Arnold was trying to take pictures of the suspects of the carjacking when he was run over by them. The men, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, intentionally struck Arnold. Their bonds have been set at $200,000 and at $40,000 respectively.

The Arnold family announced his death via Facebook. A post by Suzanne Arnold read:

“Our family is very heavy hearted today. We have lost one of the very best people in our little world. Everyone has known of the circumstances of Mike Arnold’s battle these past few days, after being struck by a truck Saturday. He fought hard but I’m so sad to say that his body couldn’t fight any longer and he lost the battle yesterday evening.

“Our family is heartbroken. We’ve lost a wonderful loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, & friend to so many. We’ve lost the most important part of what made our big giant family complete.

“We want to honor his memory at this time by remembering the happy times and the wonderful person that he was. Please honor the family’s wishes at this time and keep the positive thoughts and vibes going.

“Thanks for all your love and support, everyone.”

Gus Gus Fun Bus was one of the most famous party buses in St. Louis. Arnold was one of the most prominent voices in the city’s restaurant and beer scene.