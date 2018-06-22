Mike Arnold, owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, dies from injuries sustained after being struck by car

Mike Arnold, the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus has passed away, Suzanne Arnold announced via Facebook.
Arnold had been hospitalized after being struck by a fleeing car last Saturday in downtown St. Louis. He was initially reported as stable, but his condition deteriorated. Arnold was trying to take pictures of the suspects of the carjacking when he was run over by them. The men, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, intentionally struck Arnold. Their bonds have been set at $200,000 and at $40,000 respectively.
The Arnold family announced his death via Facebook. A post by Suzanne Arnold read:
“Our family is very heavy hearted today. We have lost one of the very best people in our little world. Everyone has known of the circumstances of Mike Arnold’s battle these past few days, after being struck by a truck Saturday. He fought hard but I’m so sad to say that his body couldn’t fight any longer and he lost the battle yesterday evening.
“Our family is heartbroken. We’ve lost a wonderful loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, & friend to so many. We’ve lost the most important part of what made our big giant family complete.
“We want to honor his memory at this time by remembering the happy times and the wonderful person that he was. Please honor the family’s wishes at this time and keep the positive thoughts and vibes going.
“Thanks for all your love and support, everyone.”
Gus Gus Fun Bus was one of the most famous party buses in St. Louis. Arnold was one of the most prominent voices in the city’s restaurant and beer scene.
Mike Arnold, dueño de Gus Gus Fun Bus, muere por heridas sostenidas en atropellamiento
Mike Arnold, el dueño del Gus Gus Fun Bus, falleció, anunció Suzanne Arnold a través de Facebook.
Arnold había sido hospitalizado después de ser atropellado por un automóvil que huía el sábado pasado en el centro de St. Louis. Inicialmente se reportó como estable, pero su condición se deterioró. Arnold estaba tratando de tomar fotos de los sospechosos del robo del un auto, cuando fue atropellado por los conductores. Los hombres, un joven de 20 años y otro de 18, atropellaron intencionalmente a Arnold. Sus bonos se han establecido en $200,000 y en $40,000 respectivamente.
La familia Arnold anunció su muerte a través de Facebook. Una publicación de Suzanne Arnold leía:
“Nuestra familia está profundamente triste hoy. Hemos perdido a una de las mejores personas en nuestro pequeño mundo. Todo el mundo ha sabido de las circunstancias de la batalla de Mike Arnold en los últimos días, después de haber sido golpeado por un camión el sábado. Él luchó duro, pero estoy tan triste de decir que su cuerpo no pudo luchar más y perdió la batalla ayer por la noche.
“Nuestra familia está desconsolada. Hemos perdido a un maravilloso hijo amoroso, esposo, padre, abuelo, tío y amigo de tantos. Perdimos la parte más importante de lo que hacía que nuestra gran familia gigante se completara.
“Queremos honrar su memoria en este momento al recordar los momentos felices y la persona maravillosa que era. Por favor, respeten los deseos de la familia en este momento y mantengan pensamientos y vibras positivas.
“Gracias por todo su amor y apoyo, a todos”.
Gus Gus Fun Bus es uno de los autobuses de fiesta más famosos de St. Louis. Arnold era una de las voces más prominentes en la escena de cerveza y restaurante de la ciudad.