Mike Pompeo to Russia: Don’t meddle in next U.S. presidential election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Russia on Tuesday that Washington would not tolerate any interference in the 2020 presidential election and demanded Moscow take action to show there would not be a repeat of its suspected 2016 meddling.

Reuters reports that president Vladimir Putin, who met with Pompeo in Sochi, told him that Russia never interfered in the American elections and that the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion with President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

However, the Mueller report, as Reuters notes, spoke of a “sweeping and systematic” interference by Moscow, but did not establish that members of Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 election.

Putin told Pompeo: “I’ve formed the impression that your president wants to repair Russia-U.S. Ties and contacts and wants to solve issues which are of common interest for us.”

Meanwhile, Pompeo said in Sochi: “I made clear to Foreign Minister Lavrov… that interference in American elections is unacceptable. If the Russians were engaged in that in 2020, it would put our relationship in an even worse place than it has been. I’d encourage them not to do that. We would not tolerate that.”