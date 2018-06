Missing man found safe by police after disappearing on Monday

A disabled man who had gone missing Monday after his caregiver had failed to bring him home and had not contacted his family was found safe by police in St. Louis.

21-year-old Hayden B. Clarke, a resident of Frontenac, was supposed to be at his parents’ home in the 1100 block of Conwyck Lane at 5 p.m. Monday, on June 11. His caregiver, Teresa Bronner, failed bring him to the address and didn’t contact the family. Hayden’s mobile phone had been turned off.

Bronner also hadn’t returned to her home, police said, and no one had been in contact with either of them.

In consequence, Frontenac Police Department issued an alert on Monday night for the man and his caregiver.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police Chief Tom Becker said Clarke and his caregiver were found in his van at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday near O’Fallon Park in St. Louis. The woman was arrested and police will seek to charge her with kidnapping, felonious restraint and car theft.