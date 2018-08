Missing Poplar Bluff child found in St. Louis alley; kidnapper on the run

St. Louis police found a missing Poplar Bluff child in an alleyway on Wednesday, after being reported as missing by her mother.

According to authorities, the two-year-old girl came to St. Louis from Poplar Bluff with her grandfather, 48-year-old Steven Herrmann.

KMOV reports that the girl’s mother allowed her to go with Hermann and his wife to St. Louis on August 19, to reportedly visit a relative in the hospital.

Herrmann called the mother early evening August 21 to tell her they were returning to Poplar Bluff, but by Wednesday morning, they had not yet arrived.

The mother reported her as missing and Poplar Bluff detectives used Facebook to obtain Herrmann’s GPS and discovered he was still in St. Louis. They passed the information on to St. Louis police, who canvassed the area where Herrman was last seen.

At 10 am, a relative of Herrmann’s found his vehicle in an alleyway on the 4000 block of Oregon Street. When Herrmann was approached by the relative, Herrmann fled the scene, leaving the girl locked in the vehicle.

St. Louis police arrived on the scene and safely removed the girl. She has been reunited with her mother.

Officers are still searching for Herrmann.