Missing St. Louis woman found and charged with sister’s murder

57-year-old Sylvia Brown was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the death of her sister, 59-year-old Brenda Brown.

Sylvia had been initially reported missing by St. Louis authorities after they found the body of her sister on Saturday when they visited the home both sisters shared in the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive.

Police thought Sylvia could be the victim of a crime and issued an “endangered person advisory,” saying she hadn’t been seen since Saturday. They added she has medical conditions and didn’t appear to have her medicine with her. Police said she rarely left her home without an escort, but did not say why, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

However, police canceled the alert on Tuesday, saying detectives had been in contact with her and no longer considered her endangered. Upon interviewing Sylvia, she told them she was in financial debt and did not want her sister to find out, so she planned her death “for some time,” as stated in court documents.

Initially, police had said Brenda Brown’s death was suspicious and she had “apparent physical injuries.” Sylvia admitted to shooting Brenda in the neck and arm on Sept. 5 as the sisters shared at their shared home.

Brenda had been dead for five days before police discovered the body.