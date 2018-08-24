Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley launches investigation of clergy sexual abuse in St. Louis

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Thursday that he is launching a probe of potential sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis, following the disclosure of a report that found widespread clergy sex abuse in the state of Pennsylvania.

Hawley said his office had no power to force the cooperation of the archdiocese but that St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson had agreed to assist in the criminal probe.

Hawley told reporters that transparency will benefit both the public and the church.

“I am firmly of the view that full transparency benefits not only the public but also the church and, most importantly, it will help us expose and address potential wrongdoing and protect the vulnerable from abuse,” he said via a conference call.

Carlson wrote a letter to Hawley on Thursday in which he invited investigators to review the archdiocese’s files and determine whether it handled allegations of clergy sexual abuse properly.

Reuters informs that the archdiocese has removed 27 living priests because of sexual abuse allegations, including some who were forced out of the priesthood.

“We did this for one reason, the credibility of the archdiocese,” Carlson told reporters.

The probe will initially only cover the Archdiocese of St. Louis, one of five in the state, but Hawley said he has asked the four other dioceses to agree to cooperate.

Jack Smith, spokesman for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said they had not yet been formally contacted but would cooperate with any requests for a review of files.