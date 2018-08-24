Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley launches investigation of clergy sexual abuse in St. Louis

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced on Thursday that he is launching a probe of potential sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis, following the disclosure of a report that found widespread clergy sex abuse in the state of Pennsylvania.
Hawley said his office had no power to force the cooperation of the archdiocese but that St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson had agreed to assist in the criminal probe.
Hawley told reporters that transparency will benefit both the public and the church.
“I am firmly of the view that full transparency benefits not only the public but also the church and, most importantly, it will help us expose and address potential wrongdoing and protect the vulnerable from abuse,” he said via a conference call.
Carlson wrote a letter to Hawley on Thursday in which he invited investigators to review the archdiocese’s files and determine whether it handled allegations of clergy sexual abuse properly.
Reuters informs that the archdiocese has removed 27 living priests because of sexual abuse allegations, including some who were forced out of the priesthood.
“We did this for one reason, the credibility of the archdiocese,” Carlson told reporters.
The probe will initially only cover the Archdiocese of St. Louis, one of five in the state, but Hawley said he has asked the four other dioceses to agree to cooperate.
Jack Smith, spokesman for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said they had not yet been formally contacted but would cooperate with any requests for a review of files.
Fiscal general de Missouri, Josh Hawley, inicia investigación sobre abuso sexual del clero en St. Louis
El fiscal general de Missouri, Josh Hawley, anunció el jueves que está lanzando una investigación sobre posibles abusos sexuales en la Arquidiócesis Católica Romana de St. Louis, tras la divulgación de un informe que halló abusos sexuales por parte del clero en el estado de Pensilvania.
Hawley dijo que su oficina no tenía poder para forzar la cooperación de la arquidiócesis, pero que el arzobispo de San Luis, Robert Carlson, había aceptado ayudar en la investigación criminal.
Hawley dijo a los periodistas que la transparencia beneficiará tanto al público como a la iglesia.
“Estoy firmemente convencido de que la transparencia total beneficia no solo al público sino también a la iglesia y, lo que es más importante, nos ayudará a exponer y abordar las fechorías potenciales y proteger a los vulnerables del abuso”, dijo a través de una conferencia telefónica.
Carlson escribió una carta a Hawley el jueves en la que invitó a los investigadores a revisar los archivos de la arquidiócesis y determinar si manejaron correctamente las acusaciones de abuso sexual del clero.
Reuters informa que la arquidiócesis ha expulsado a 27 sacerdotes aún con vida debido a acusaciones de abuso sexual, incluidos algunos que fueron expulsados del sacerdocio.
“Hicimos esto por una razón, la credibilidad de la arquidiócesis”, dijo Carlson a los periodistas.
La investigación inicialmente solo cubrirá la Arquidiócesis de St. Louis, una de cinco en el estado, pero Hawley dijo que ha pedido a las otras cuatro diócesis que acepten cooperar.
Jack Smith, portavoz de la Diócesis de Kansas City-St. Joseph dijo que todavía no habían sido contactados formalmente pero que cooperarían con cualquier solicitud de revisión de archivos.