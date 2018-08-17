Missouri Attorney General sues St. Louis housing authority over mice-infested housing complex

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has sued the St. Louis Housing Authority and the company that manages the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex, accusing them of failing to fix infestations and structural issues at the complex.

The lawsuit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court on Wednesday, accuses the property manager, McCormack Baron Management Inc. and the housing authority of violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by falsely marketing the units as habitable.

The move comes after months of repeated complaints by residents of the complex. They have repeatedly asked the housing authority to fix the mice infestation that plagues the 31 buildings of the 76-year-old building.

Cheryll Lovell, the director of the housing authority, said housing managers have made progress in fixing conditions.

“We have spent a lot of time and energy trying to resolve these issues at Clinton-Peabody, and we have worked tirelessly to do it,” Lovell said.

She admitted she had not read Hawley’s lawsuit but thought it was “not particularly productive.”

“It seems it might have been more in everybody’s best interests to try to understand what we are doing and how we are trying to resolve the problems before filing a lawsuit. But then again, I can’t tell you what’s in the attorney general’s mind,” Lovell said.

Hawley’s office asked a circuit judge for the restitution of rent payments to residents living in uninhabitable units. About 1,000 low-income residents live in the complex.