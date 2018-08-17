Missouri Attorney General sues St. Louis housing authority over mice-infested housing complex

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has sued the St. Louis Housing Authority and the company that manages the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex, accusing them of failing to fix infestations and structural issues at the complex.
The lawsuit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court on Wednesday, accuses the property manager, McCormack Baron Management Inc. and the housing authority of violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by falsely marketing the units as habitable.
The move comes after months of repeated complaints by residents of the complex. They have repeatedly asked the housing authority to fix the mice infestation that plagues the 31 buildings of the 76-year-old building.
Cheryll Lovell, the director of the housing authority, said housing managers have made progress in fixing conditions.
“We have spent a lot of time and energy trying to resolve these issues at Clinton-Peabody, and we have worked tirelessly to do it,” Lovell said.
She admitted she had not read Hawley’s lawsuit but thought it was “not particularly productive.”
“It seems it might have been more in everybody’s best interests to try to understand what we are doing and how we are trying to resolve the problems before filing a lawsuit. But then again, I can’t tell you what’s in the attorney general’s mind,” Lovell said.
Hawley’s office asked a circuit judge for the restitution of rent payments to residents living in uninhabitable units. About 1,000 low-income residents live in the complex.
Procurador General de Missouri demanda a autoridad de vivienda de St. Louis respecto a complejo habitacional infestado de ratones
El fiscal general de Misuri, Josh Hawley, demandó a la Autoridad de Vivienda de St. Louis y a la compañía que administra el Complejo de Viviendas Clinton-Peabody, acusándolos de no corregir infestaciones y problemas estructurales en el complejo.
La demanda, presentada en el Tribunal de Circuito de St. Louis el miércoles, acusa al administrador de la propiedad, McCormack Baron Management Inc. y la autoridad de vivienda de violar la Ley de Prácticas de Comercialización de Missouri anunciando falsamente las unidades como habitables.
La medida se produce después de meses de repetidas quejas de los residentes del complejo. Han pedido reiteradamente a la autoridad de vivienda que arregle la plaga de ratones que plaga los 31 edificios del edificio de 76 años de antigüedad.
Cheryll Lovell, directora de la autoridad de vivienda, dijo que los administradores de vivienda han progresado en el arreglo de condiciones.
“Hemos gastado mucho tiempo y energía tratando de resolver estos problemas en Clinton-Peabody, y hemos trabajado incansablemente para hacerlo”, dijo Lovell.
Ella admitió que no había leído la demanda de Hawley, pero pensó que “no era particularmente productiva”.
“Parece que podría haber sido más beneficioso para todos tratar de entender lo que estamos haciendo y cómo estamos tratando de resolver los problemas antes de presentar una demanda. Pero, de nuevo, no puedo decirte lo que piensa el fiscal general”, dijo Lovell.
La oficina de Hawley solicitó a un juez de circuito la restitución de los pagos de alquiler a los residentes que viven en unidades inhabitables. Cerca de 1,000 residentes de bajos ingresos viven en el complejo.