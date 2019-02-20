Missouri Attorney General will investigate St. Louis “daycare fight club”

The Missouri Attorney General will investigate the case of a “daycare fight club”, which was caught on video in St. Louis.

KMOX reports that Eric Schmitt’s office served a civil investigative demand Tuesday to Adventure Learning Center and is seeking information about the 2016 incident where kids could be seen fighting each other while their supervisors cheered and clapped along.

Schmitt said in a statement: “Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and any attempts to harm them in any way will not be tolerated. My job is to protect all 6 million Missourians, and my office will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who seek to harm others.”

Local news media outlets inform that Schmitt’s operation is separate from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office. Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford, the responsible for the children at the time of the incident were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, but Gardner dropped criminal charges against them earlier this month, citing “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.”