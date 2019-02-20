Missouri Attorney General will investigate St. Louis “daycare fight club”

The Missouri Attorney General will investigate the case of a “daycare fight club”, which was caught on video in St. Louis.
KMOX reports that Eric Schmitt’s office served a civil investigative demand Tuesday to Adventure Learning Center and is seeking information about the 2016 incident where kids could be seen fighting each other while their supervisors cheered and clapped along.
Schmitt said in a statement: “Children are some of the most vulnerable members of our society, and any attempts to harm them in any way will not be tolerated. My job is to protect all 6 million Missourians, and my office will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who seek to harm others.”
Local news media outlets inform that Schmitt’s operation is separate from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office. Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford, the responsible for the children at the time of the incident were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, but Gardner dropped criminal charges against them earlier this month, citing “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction.”
Fiscal General de Missouri investigará “club de pelea” en guardería de St. Louis
El Fiscal General de Missouri investigará el caso de un “club de pelea” en una guardería local, el cual se grabó en un video en St. Louis.
KMOX informa que la oficina de Eric Schmitt atendió una demanda de investigación civil el martes en el Adventure Learning Center y está buscando información sobre el incidente de 2016, donde se podía ver a los niños peleando entre sí mientras sus supervisores aplaudían y aplaudían.
Schmitt dijo en una declaración: “Los niños son algunos de los miembros más vulnerables de nuestra sociedad, y cualquier intento de dañarlos de alguna manera no será tolerado”. Mi trabajo es proteger a los 6 millones de missourianos, y mi oficina continuará investigando y llevando a la justicia a aquellos que buscan dañar a otros “.
Los medios locales de noticias informan que la operación de Schmitt está separada de la oficina del abogado de circuito de St. Louis, Kim Gardner. Tena Dailey y Mickala Guliford, los responsables de los niños en el momento del incidente, fueron acusados en noviembre de poner en peligro el bienestar de un niño en primer grado, pero Gardner retiró los cargos penales contra ellos a principios de este mes, citando “evidencia insuficiente para obtener una convicción.”