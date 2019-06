Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway considering running for governor next year

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is planning to run for governor next year, according to information published by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in direct quote from the executive director of the Missouri Democratic Party.

Lauren Gepford, the executive director of Missouri Democrats, said: “She’s very serious about the race and is taking steps to assemble a team and the resources it would take to win.” Gepford added that she did not know when Galloway would make a formal announcement.

Galloway, a Democrat, won a four-year term as auditor in November after being appointed to the post in 2015 by then-Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat. The local newspaper reports that she narrowly defeated Republican Saundra McDowell last year, winning 50.4% of the vote and becoming the only democrat to hold a position at the state level.

Sen. Scott Sifton, a Democrat from south St. Louis County, had said earlier in the year that he intended to run for governor. If they both run, they would face off in an August 2020 primary.

Galloway, 37, would be the first woman elected governor in Missouri if she were to win in November 2020. She would have to defeat Gov. Mike Parson, 63, to win the office. Parson was made governor last year after Eric Greitens resigned after months of scandal.