Missouri being considered for Hyperloop One project connecting St. Louis and Kansas City

Hyperloop One, an American company based in Los Angeles California, announced that they are currently working on a feasibility study for a project to connect Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis.

Hyperloop’s aim is to commercialize the Hyperloop technology for moving passengers at airline speeds at a fraction of the cost of air travel. The study is being completed by engineering firm Black and Veatch, based in Kansas City, and at no cost to taxpayers.

Among the items being studied are precise route/alignment along I-70, land issues that will be encountered (tunnels, bridges, etc.), regulatory frameworks that will allow the system to be built, cost, economic and social impacts and ability to run profitably. The study will be complete in September or October.

The presentation of the project was a highlight of the FreightWeek Saint Louis conference.

Missouri is among the top five sites in the world under consideration for the first inter-city route. Among the other places being studied are sites in the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K., and Russia. In the United States, the inter-city routes being studied are Miami and Orlando, Boston and Providence, Seattle and Portland, Chicago and Pittsburg, Reno and Las Vegas, Kansas City and St. Louis, Los Angeles and San Diego, and a triangle connecting Houston, Dallas, and Austin.

The Missouri corridor along I-70 would make St. Louis the 9th largest economic development mega-region in the country, ahead of Boston, San Francisco, Detroit, Minneapolis or Seattle. Andrew Smith, co-founder of the Missouri Hyperloop Coalition told Freight Week conference members that his organition is also working with the departments of transportation of several states to make a “Heartland Hyperloop” route a reality, which would ultimately connect Denver, Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

The Hyperloop technology combines magnetic levitation trains and vacuum tubes, creating a coasting effect that would allow for the movement of people and good at 700 miles an hour. Hyperloop one would take passengers from St. Louis to Kansas City in under half an hour.