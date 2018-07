Missouri farmers worried about trade war with Canada

Missouri farmers have expressed concern over the tariffs on steel and aluminum put in place by the Trump administration on Canada and the retaliatory measures announced by Canada and any more tariffs that could follow.

As KMBC reports, Canada is the top export market for Missouri.

Representative Emmanuel Cleaver believes the tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum will affect state companies.

“That’s going to hurt. That’s going to result in some layoffs. That’s going to result in some of the suppliers for those companies making decisions to lay off some employees.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that almost 150,000 jobs in Missouri and Kansas are directly connected with exports.

Amidst growing fears regarding job security, a Canadian diplomat visited the town of Higginsville, Missouri on Monday night to talk about the strained relations between the United States and Canada.

Cleaver acknowledged the importance of the Canadian official’s visit, saying, “This is a big deal.”

Cleaver also criticized Trump’s strategy. “I know the president said sometimes trade wars are good; trade wars are never good.”

John Cruickshank, the Canadian consul general for the Midwest, told Missouri growers and manufacturers the stakes of a trade war with Canada. “The Canadian customer buys more than your next five customers combined,” Cruickshank told the crowd, highlighting that Missouri enjoys a $2 billion trade surplus with Canada.

Several attendees said they planned to write to the White House and president Donald Trump, making the case to lift the tariffs imposed not only on Canada but also on Mexico.

“The more tariffs that we impose on people, the less jobs we’re going to have for our people,” Higginsville resident Joseph Mintner said.

Ronnie Russel, from the Missouri Soybeans Association, acknowledged the importance of a global economy and healthy relationships with the U.S. trade partners.

“We need Canada. We need Mexico, and we need a worldwide economy to have markets for the products we produce, particularly soybeans.”

U.S. workers have already seen the consequences of the ongoing U.S. trade wars with its allies, as several companies, most notably Harley Davidson, have announced they will move their operations overseas to be able to keep competing globally.

Missouri and Kansas are particularly susceptible to the North American trade war, as both states do most of their business with Canada and Mexico and NAFTA is still trying to be renegotiated by representatives of the three countries but might not reach a conclusion in time before the midterms and the start of the next fiscal year.