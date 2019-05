Missouri governor is expected to sign eight-week abortion ban into law

Republican governor Mike Parson is expected to sign an abortion bill into law as early as this week, effectively banning most abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy.

Parson told reporters on Friday that he planned to sign the bill, which was approved by Republicans who control the state legislature last week. Missouri’s would be one of the most restrictive bans on abortion.

Reuters reports that Parson has not yet set a date for the signing, according to a spokeswoman in his office, but he has until July 14 to do so.

Missouri is one of eight states that have passed new restrictions on abortion this year. It’s part of a coordinated Republican campaign aimed at cutting back or overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

The most restrictive of those bills was signed into law in Alabama last week, which bans abortion at all times and in almost all cases, including when the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, allowing exceptions only when the mother’s life is in danger.

The Missouri bill also offers no exception for cases of rape or incest.