Missouri IDs will stop being accepted at airports next month unless governor gets extension

Missouri residents might not be able to board an airplane starting next month without a passport or other form of ID that is not issued by the state.
A law that was passed in 2005 and as consequence of the September 11th attacks, adopted stricter federal guidelines required for boarding any plane or entering a federal building or military base. It’s called the Real ID Act, and Missouri is one of 19 states that has yet to comply with adopting the new law.
Fox 4 reports that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will ask for another extension for the state to comply.
When asked by Fox 4 about why the state has not yet adopted Real IDs while most of the country has, Gov. Parson said: “I just think it’s through past legislation and things we haven’t done.”
State officials said it would take 18 months when they started bringing licenses up to standard a year ago and training 1,500 employees and contractors on the program.
Fox 4 informs that if you’re scheduled to fly shortly after the deadline and don’t have a passport, you can expect the application process to take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks.
Parson showed optimism regarding the extension he plans to ask for the state.
“Just trying to talk to the federal level to make sure they know how important that is and we need that for the time being, so I believe we will be granted that waiver.”
Identificaciones de Missouri dejarán de ser aceptadas en aeropuertos el mes próximo a menos que gobernador obtenga extensión
Es posible que los residentes de Missouri no puedan abordar un avión a partir del próximo mes sin un pasaporte u otra forma de identificación que no haya sido emitida por el estado.
Una ley que se aprobó en 2005 y como consecuencia de los ataques del 11 de septiembre, adoptó pautas federales más estrictas que se requieren para abordar cualquier avión o ingresar a un edificio federal o base militar. Se llama Real ID Act y Missouri es uno de los 19 estados que aún no ha cumplido con la adopción de la nueva ley.
Fox 4 informa que el gobernador de Missouri Mike Parson pedirá otra extensión para que el estado cumpla.
Cuando Fox 4 le preguntó por qué el estado aún no ha adoptado la ley Real ID mientras que la mayoría del país ya lo ha hecho, el gobernador Parson dijo: “Creo que es a través de legislación pasada y cosas que no hemos hecho”.
Funcionarios estatales dijeron que tomaría 18 meses cuando comenzaron a traer las licencias al estándar hace un año y capacitar a 1.500 empleados y contratistas en el programa.
Fox 4 informa que si la gente tiene programado volar poco después de la fecha límite y no tiene pasaporte, puede esperar que el proceso de solicitud demore de 4 a 6 semanas.
Parson mostró optimismo con respecto a la extensión que planea solicitar para el estado.
“Solo trato de hablar con el nivel federal para asegurarme de que sepan qué tan importante es eso y lo necesitamos por el momento, así que creo que se nos otorgará esa exención”.