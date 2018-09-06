Missouri IDs will stop being accepted at airports next month unless governor gets extension

Missouri residents might not be able to board an airplane starting next month without a passport or other form of ID that is not issued by the state.

A law that was passed in 2005 and as consequence of the September 11th attacks, adopted stricter federal guidelines required for boarding any plane or entering a federal building or military base. It’s called the Real ID Act, and Missouri is one of 19 states that has yet to comply with adopting the new law.

Fox 4 reports that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will ask for another extension for the state to comply.

When asked by Fox 4 about why the state has not yet adopted Real IDs while most of the country has, Gov. Parson said: “I just think it’s through past legislation and things we haven’t done.”

State officials said it would take 18 months when they started bringing licenses up to standard a year ago and training 1,500 employees and contractors on the program.

Fox 4 informs that if you’re scheduled to fly shortly after the deadline and don’t have a passport, you can expect the application process to take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks.

Parson showed optimism regarding the extension he plans to ask for the state.

“Just trying to talk to the federal level to make sure they know how important that is and we need that for the time being, so I believe we will be granted that waiver.”