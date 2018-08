Missouri rejects Proposition A with two thirds of voters saying “no”

Voters in Missouri rejected Proposition A, a right-to-work law passed by Republicans in control of the state’s legislature; a measure that would have banned compulsory union fees. With virtually all of the precincts reporting, on Wednesday morning the “no” vote seemed to consolidate on 67 percent, meaning that two thirds of voters rejected the proposition.

The Proposition A, as the law became known, was passed in 2017 and co-signed by then-governor Eric Greitens. However, union organizers gathered enough signatures to keep it from going into effect pending the results of a statewide referendum, which took place on Tuesday. Its rejection effectively kills the law.

Unions heavily organized and spent millions of dollars to mobilize workers to reject the law. Mike Louis, president of the Missouri AFL-CIO spoke about the importance of yesterday’s results. “It’s a truly historic moment. Tonight we celebrate, but tomorrow we’re getting back to work. We’re going to take this energy and momentum and build more power for working people across Missouri.”

The rejection of the law showed strong support in both rural and urban areas, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted.

“Voters in rural and urban areas all showed strong support for scrapping the law. In St. Louis City, with 100 percent of precincts reporting 88 percent of voters landed on the ‘no’ side. Labor-friendly parts of southeast Missouri also showed strong opposition to the law, with more than three-fourths of voters in Iron, Reynolds, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties voting to shoot down right to work.”