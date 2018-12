Missouri Secretary of State launches investigation into Josh Hawley

The Missouri Secretary of State, Jay Ashcroft, has launched an investigation into how Attorney General Josh Hawley ran the office.

Ashcroft’s deputy general counsel wrote to a Democratic-allied group on Thursday informing them of the decision.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the American Democracy Legal Fund wrote to Ashcroft on Nov. 2, alleging that Hawley may have “used public funds as Attorney General to support his candidacy for U.S. Senate.”

The complaint came after the Kansas City Star reported on Oct. 31 that political advisors running Hawley’s U.S. Senate campaign also directed taxpayer-funded staff, confusing the attorney general office’s chain of command.

Mary Compton, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said that they were “delighted to cooperate” with the probe “and put these ridiculous allegations to bed once and for all.

“These allegations are totally meritless and nothing more than a partisan attempt to slander the work of the Attorney General’s Office. As we have said before, no taxpayer resources were ever expended for campaign purposes. And no government employees ever participated in campaign or political activities,” she said.

Ashcroft, as Hawley, is a Republican.